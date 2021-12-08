Class OK'd In Camry HVAC Odor Suit, But Not RICO Claims

By Nathan Hale (December 8, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Podhurst Orseck PA and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP will serve as class counsel in a class action over allegedly defective ventilation systems in certain Toyota Camry models just certified by a federal court in Miami, but the class will be smaller than initially sought. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno limited the class to plaintiffs who purchased their cars at an authorized Toyota dealer — a decision that was in keeping with his Oct. 1 summary judgment decision adopting a magistrate's similar recommendation to narrow the case. But in his class certification order issued Monday night, he...

