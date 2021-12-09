IPR's Effect On District Court Cases: Overlooked Concerns

By Andrew Holtman, Melissa Gibson and Golda Lai (December 9, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- In recent months, much has been written about the impact district court litigation may have on institution of an inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Less is discussed, however, about the converse situation. Here we address, in the context of recent decisions, potentially overlooked and different considerations for patent holders and accused infringers alike about how an IPR proceeding may affect a related district court case. This article then will conclude by offering practice tips to consider. Courts have the power, of course, to manage their dockets and stay proceedings where appropriate. This includes during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS