Feds Say Tenant With Emotional Support Parrots Faced Bias

By Ivan Moreno (December 8, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A New York woman who lives with three parrots to manage her panic attacks and depression is facing eviction and retaliation because of anonymous noise complaints from residents, according to a housing discrimination lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors on her behalf. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office brought the action on behalf of Meril Lesser on Tuesday against Rutherford Tenants Corp. and apartment board president James Ramadei, after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development accused them of violating the Fair Housing Act, saying Lesser had been discriminated against because of her disability. Lesser's lawsuit alleges that Ramadei and Rutherford, a...

