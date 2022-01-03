California Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2022

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Attorneys expect California's regulatory agencies to crack down on data privacy violations and crimes against retailers in 2022, while state lawmakers are likely to have their hands full securing federal funding created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and meeting green-energy goals. Jenner & Block LLP partner Ann O'Leary told Law360 that California's budget and economy are "extraordinarily sound," with a $31 billion surplus largely attributable to major California-based technology companies, which contribute to the public coffers through capital gains taxes and the income taxes paid by tech employees. But the COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted income inequality across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS