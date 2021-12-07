Microsoft Settles Claims Of Bias Against Noncitizens In Hiring

By Hailey Konnath (December 7, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Microsoft has inked a deal resolving the U.S. Department of Justice's claims that the tech giant discriminated against non-U.S. citizens during the early stages of its hiring process, agreeing to revamp portions of its hiring procedures and pay roughly $17,400 in civil penalties, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. The DOJ said in a statement that Microsoft Corp. was accused of asking non-U.S. citizens for unnecessary, specific immigration documents to prove they could work for the company without needing its sponsorship for work visas. The company also allegedly discriminated against lawful permanent residents by asking them for more or different documents than...

