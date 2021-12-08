Ex-Penn State Football Player Can't Yet Appeal Hazing Suit

By Rachel Scharf (December 8, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania State University football player hasn't given a good reason to appeal his dismissed hazing claims against the university and coach James Franklin while the lawsuit is still pending, a federal judge said in an order Tuesday slamming the plaintiff's "allergy to case law." Isaiah Humphries had sought an interlocutory appeal of U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann's partial dismissal order. In that September decision, the Pennsylvania federal judge tossed for good the former player's allegations against Penn State and Franklin but kept alive claims against Damion Barber, a former teammate who allegedly sexually harassed and hazed Humphries during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS