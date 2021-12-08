Nintendo, Samsung Hit With Patent Suit Over Switch LED Tech

By Caleb Drickey (December 8, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Samsung OLED displays used in Nintendo Switch video game consoles infringe four LED patents, alleges Irish technology licensing firm Solas OLED in a new suit filed in a Texas federal court. Solas filed its complaint Tuesday accusing Nintendo and Samsung of incorporating Samsung's LED screens in Nintendo's Switch OLED display panels despite Solas' assertions that such screens improperly rely on its patents. "Samsung Display continues to actively encourage and instruct its customers to use and integrate the accused products in ways that directly infringe the '042 patent," it said. Solas hit the Korean tech giant with a string of patent infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS