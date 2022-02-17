Project Finance Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

By Nick Muscavage (February 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP represented multiple airport groups and airlines in multibillion-dollar projects to construct, redevelop and modernize terminals and also advised the lead underwriter for a new 600-unit student housing development at the University of California, Davis, winning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Project Finance Groups of the Year. The firm's project finance and development practice, which is based in New York and Los Angeles, includes about 50 attorneys. With its recent expansion into Texas in 2021, the firm added three partners based in the Lone Star State to its growing project finance practice, increasing the group's partner...

