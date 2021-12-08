Lemonade To Mediate Bio Data Claims With Policyholders

By Ganesh Setty (December 8, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Lemonade Inc. and two of its policyholders who have filed a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing the insurer of unauthorized collection of biometric data will take part in private mediation in January, the parties told the court. Lemonade is facing claims that the insurer collected policyholders' face and voice data without their authorization. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The court agreed on Tuesday to the joint request from Lemonade and the two policyholders, John Barlow and Jose Gutierrez, to fully stay proceedings until Jan. 30, court records show. The negotiations will commence on Jan. 25, the parties said....

