NJ Judge Can't Avoid More Surveillance In Pension Suit

By Bill Wichert (December 8, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday shot down a fellow jurist's bid to prohibit state judiciary officials from conducting further surveillance of her with respect to her lawsuit alleging they engineered the state Supreme Court's denial of her disability pension application, citing the physical component of her claims. During a remote hearing, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd pointed to the alleged physical limitations raised by Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone in denying her motion for a protective order blocking the officials from conducting surveillance of her, her family or her home without first receiving permission from the court....

