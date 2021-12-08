Texas Land Co. Sued For Docs On Director's Equity Share

By Leslie Pappas (December 8, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Texas Pacific Land Corp. stockholder sued in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday for records about a board member's equity, alleging that the land management company drastically overstated his voting clout during a contentious proxy fight for an open board seat in 2019. Regulatory filings suggest that board member Dana McGinnis and his investment firm, Mission Advisors LP, had far fewer shares than what he and the company claimed during a battle with a dissident shareholder group, the suit said. In an apparent effort to bolster support for its own nominee, TPL told shareholders that McGinnis, who backed the candidate, was...

