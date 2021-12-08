DC Circ. Urged To Scrap FCC's Foreign Sponsorship ID Order

By Nadia Dreid (December 8, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters and two other groups are taking their beef with the Federal Communications Commission's new rules targeting advertisers sponsored by foreign governments to the D.C. Circuit, calling them "unnecessary and overly burdensome" as well as contrary to federal law. Specifically, the NAB and the other broadcasting groups — the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council and the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters — accuse the FCC of violating the Administrative Procedure Act, the Communications Act of 1934 and the First Amendment with its mandate that television and radio broadcasters independently investigate anyone trying to buy airtime. ...

