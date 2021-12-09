US Reinstates Security Duties On Certain Steel Items

By Alyssa Aquino (December 9, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday reinstated national security duties on steel and aluminum imports that were previously offered tariff relief, after facing criticism that it had granted blanket exemptions to items that weren't eligible for a duty reprieve. The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security announced last year that it would be offering new blanket exemptions for so-called Section 232 levies on steel and aluminum imports. The general approved exclusions, or GAEs, would cover items that Commerce had previously approved individual exclusions for, and which domestic companies hadn't opposed, Commerce said. But Commerce acknowledged Thursday that it had...

