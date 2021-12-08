DuPont Entities Must Face Enviro Pollution Suit In NJ

By Jonathan Capriel (December 8, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Wednesday to allow DuPont and Corteva to escape claims they are liable for pollution at four sites allegedly caused by a predecessor corporation, ordering the discovery of confidential documents to determine if the companies attempted to dodge responsibility through the creation of "spinoff" firms. U.S. District Judge John M. Vazquez denied DuPont de Nemours Inc., also known as "New DuPont," and Corteva Inc.'s motion to dismiss them from a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Department Of Environmental Protection. The state's lawsuit claims that for nearly 100 years, the chemical industry juggernaut E.I. du Pont...

