Morris Manning, MoFo Guide Modiv's $84M IPO Filing

By Andrew McIntyre (December 8, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Modiv plans to raise as much as $83.5 million in an initial public offering with Morris Manning guiding the company and Morrison & Foerster assisting the underwriters, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Newport Beach, California-based Modiv Inc. did not indicate in its SEC filing a proposed number of shares to sell or a price range, only setting the proposed maximum aggregate offering price at $83.5 million. The company invests in retail, industrial and office properties across the U.S. "We, acting through our operating partnership, intend to use the net proceeds …...

