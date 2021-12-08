Albright Allows Google Foe To Keep Patent After Losing Trial

By Andrew Karpan (December 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has rejected Google's efforts to junk a patent covering digital picture frames, though the patent-holding company's infringement case over the tech giant's Nest brand smart-home products sank in front of a jury two months ago. The Tuesday ruling from the Waco judge will give Profectus Technology LLC less to potentially appeal after it was handed a ruling from a jury in October that the Nest brand products that Google sells are not the kind of standalone digital picture frames envisioned by Profectus's co-founder Frank Bitetto Jr. in a patent application that dates to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS