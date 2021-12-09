5th Circ. Told Firm's $2.1M Atty Fee Fight Belongs In Texas

By Michelle Casady (December 9, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Houston personal injury law firm told a panel of Fifth Circuit judges during oral arguments Thursday that a district court wrongly tossed its $2.1 million referral fee lawsuit against an Ohio law firm on jurisdictional grounds despite evidence the Ohio firm exposed itself to being sued in Texas. Danziger & De Llano LLP is trying to undo a March 23 ruling from U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett that tossed the firm's lawsuit against Ohio-based Morgan Verkamp LLC. Judge Bennett's ruling follows similar rulings from a Pennsylvania federal judge and the Third Circuit that the dispute doesn't belong in courts there,...

