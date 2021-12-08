Lakers Take A Shot At Keeping Virus Coverage Hopes Alive

By Ben Zigterman (December 8, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Lakers said the first California appellate court decision on insurance coverage for pandemic-related losses shows why its suit against a Chubb unit should be allowed to move forward. The state panel ruled last month against a hotel operator, but said that hypothetically an airborne agent could lead to a suspension of operations because of physical damage, a situation the NBA team argues applies to its situation. "The Lakers' allegations in their first amended complaint depict precisely the scenario that the court of appeal recognized as stating plausible claims for relief," the team said Tuesday. "Chubb can no longer rely...

