Private Jet Company's CEO Convicted Of Bankruptcy Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (December 8, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- The CEO of a private jet company has been convicted of bankruptcy fraud in a Virginia federal court after prosecutors said he concealed assets and lied under oath to discharge $6 million worth of debts in a Chapter 7 proceeding. U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton found Alan Russell Cook Sr., 64, guilty of seven bankruptcy fraud counts at the close of a two-day bench trial Tuesday. Cook, the president and CEO of private jet charter business Metropolitan Aviation LLC, is scheduled to be sentenced in the spring. In an April indictment, Virginia federal prosecutors alleged Cook declared personal bankruptcy in...

