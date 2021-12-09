Spinal Injury Not Evidence To Be Preserved, NY Court Finds

By Mike Curley (December 9, 2021, 2:13 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has thrown out sanctions against a woman who had surgery to address an injury over which she is suing the owner of her apartment building, saying a bodily injury is not the kind of evidence that needs to be preserved and that the lower court was wrong to sanction her over getting the procedure. In an opinion filed on Tuesday, the five-justice panel reversed an order sanctioning Jekeya Gilliam in her suit against University Holding LLC, finding that the court's rules for evidence spoliation are meant to apply to inanimate objects, not a person's body....

