Del. Justices Uphold $5.8B Hotel Deal Default Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (December 8, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's full Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a Chancery Court finding that a China-based conglomerate breached fundamental contract covenants last year in a busted, $5.8 billion deal for 15 upscale hotels, excusing a walkaway by the erstwhile Korea-based buyer. The unanimous, 38-page decision agreed with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's 244-page ruling in November 2020 that obliged a deal affiliate of Dajia Insurance Group to return a $584 million deposit and pay more than $33 million in legal fees and court costs and more than $30 million in interest to the proposed buyer, affiliates of South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS