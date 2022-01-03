'Remain In Mexico' Renewal May Bring More Solo Migrant Kids

By Jennifer Doherty (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is expected to build on last year's policy wins, including faster processing and expanded bedspace for unaccompanied minors, but the return of the Remain in Mexico policy could lead to another increase in child arrivals in 2022. The administration struggled to handle a record number of children attempting to enter the United States on their own in 2021 — marked by overcrowded Border Patrol stations, a flurry of ad hoc shelters and litigation over letting kids into the country. Federal initiatives, such as boosting the number of available beds through the creation of Emergency Intake Sites and speeding...

