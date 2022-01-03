The Top Telecom Developments To Watch In 2022

By Kelcee Griffis (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- As attorneys in the telecommunications industry look forward, many expect the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission to forge ahead with an aggressive Democrat-led agenda of freeing up spectrum to support 5G service, reshaping existing connectivity benefits programs and ramping up enforcement efforts. Here's a look at the key policy areas to watch in 2022. Clarifying Spectrum Policy The Biden administration will be under pressure to chart a clear path for public and private airwave usage as commercial carriers expand their 5G wireless networks. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which functions as the executive branch's federal spectrum management arm,...

