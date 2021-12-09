Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-OmniView CEO Gets 11 Years For Penny Stock Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- The former CEO of financial services firm OmniView Capital Advisors LLC was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him of helping lead a pump-and-dump scheme, according to Brooklyn federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano hit Abraxas J. Discala, 50, with an 11-year prison sentence and entered a previously agreed-upon $2.5 million forfeiture order, the government announced.

Discala, the ex-husband of "The Sopranos" actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, was convicted of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in 2018 for allegedly manipulating the share prices of four microcap companies in a scheme prosecutors say sought to cause more...

