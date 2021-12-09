Ex-OmniView CEO Gets 11 Years For Penny Stock Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- The former CEO of financial services firm OmniView Capital Advisors LLC was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him of helping lead a pump-and-dump scheme, according to Brooklyn federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano hit Abraxas J. Discala, 50, with an 11-year prison sentence and entered a previously agreed-upon $2.5 million forfeiture order, the government announced. Discala, the ex-husband of "The Sopranos" actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, was convicted of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in 2018 for allegedly manipulating the share prices of four microcap companies in a scheme prosecutors say sought to cause more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS