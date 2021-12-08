Women 'Grossly' Underrepresented On Calif. Boards: Prof.

By Craig Clough (December 8, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- A University of Michigan professor testifying Wednesday as a corporate governance expert during a bench trial on the constitutionality of a California law requiring publicly-held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards said that females are "grossly underrepresented" on Golden State boards compared to the national average. Cindy A. Schipani, a professor of business administration and business law at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, testified for the state in the trial overseen by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis focused on Senate Bill 826, known as the "Women on Boards" law. Schipani spent most of the day giving direct testimony aimed at establishing...

