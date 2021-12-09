Goodwin-Led Advent Closes $4B Tech-Focused Fund

By McCord Pagan (December 9, 2021, 1:42 PM EST) -- Represented by Goodwin Procter, Advent International said Thursday its latest technology-focused fund hit its hard cap and closed with $4 billion in commitments, double the size of its predecessor fund. Exceeding its initial $3 billion target, Advent Global Technology II, or Advent Tech II, is the private equity firm's second tech fund and will invest in North America and Europe, according to a statement. The fund has already made a number of investments, including participation in the $14 billion take-private of McAfee Corp. announced last month, it said. "Our 30-year history of investing in multiple industries gives us the knowledge and...

