SimulTV Says It Got Stiffed On Deal After Funding Tower Work

By J. Edward Moreno (December 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- SimulTV has accused Developers & Managers Group LLC of taking its down payment on a purchase of three DMG-owned stations and then looking at other potential buyers. According to a SimulTV complaint filed Wednesday, DMG failed to follow through on its contract with SimulTV to sell three of its stations after SimulTV paid tens of thousands of dollars upfront for tower and other equipment upgrades needed for DMG to convert from analog to digital transmissions and to maintain Federal Communications Commission licenses. The suit also names Maybacks Global Entertainment LLC, the consultant SimulTV hired to find stations for purchase, as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS