Part Of Insurer's Suit Over Fatal Wreck Dismissed

By Ganesh Setty (December 10, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge partially axed Auto-Owners Insurance Co.'s suit aimed at avoiding coverage of a fatal vehicular accident, ruling that it is too early to determine the insurer's indemnification duties now that the underlying suit has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice.

U.S. District Judge James Randal Hall wrote in a five-page decision Wednesday that it's premature to rule on the question of indemnification, citing a decision in a separate case involving Auto-Owners that found "'[a]n insurer's duty to indemnify is not ripe for adjudication in a declaratory judgment action until the insured is in fact held liable in the underlying...

