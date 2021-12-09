DOJ Accuses Likely Pratt & Whitney Exec Of Wage Violations

By Bryan Koenig (December 9, 2021, 11:31 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced the criminal indictment Thursday of an aerospace executive for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to restrict the hiring of engineers and other skilled laborers working for engineering services suppliers, marking the latest example of criminal enforcement against attempts to illegally restrain wages. A LinkedIn search turned up a Glastonbury-based Mahesh Patel listed as an active director for "global engineering sourcing" at jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) The criminal complaint against Mahesh Patel in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut remained sealed as of press time Thursday. The DOJ identified the...

