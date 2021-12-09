Sills Cummis Accused Of Overbilling In Rock Musician Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 9, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- The former manager for Nile Rodgers has accused Sills Cummis & Gross PC of overbilling him in connection with contract claims against the musician and then abandoning the case, according to an amended complaint filed in New Jersey state court. In a filing Wednesday, Peter Herman said Sills Cummis and firm member Joseph B. Fiorenzo failed to honor negotiated bill corrections, charged "patently unreasonable fees" for unnecessary outside work and then withdrew from the matter, leaving him to fend for himself in court. The firm has since demanded that the $315,000 settlement in the underlying matter be held in escrow to...

