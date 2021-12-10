Couple Claim Amazon Drivers' Attack Made Them Flee Ga.

By Mike Curley (December 10, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A couple is suing Amazon.com Services Inc. and a delivery service it uses in Georgia in state court, saying two of the companies' drivers tailgated and assaulted one of them, causing them to move out of state. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County court, James Snader and his wife, Kim, allege Xavier Cobb and another driver, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, tailgated James Snader, then blocked in his vehicle and assaulted him without provocation. The complaint names Amazon.com Services and its delivery associate Courier Distribution Systems Inc. as defendants along with Cobb and Doe, who were...

