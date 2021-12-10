Tribe Not Immune To Casino Injury Suit, NM Court Finds

By Victoria McKenzie (December 10, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A New Mexico appeals court found that a delivery worker who was knocked unconscious in a casino parking lot can sue a federal tribe for damages in state court, in a win for personal injury plaintiffs attempting to file tort claims under tribal gaming agreements. In an order issued Wednesday, Chief Judge Megan Duffy found that the Pueblo of Pojoaque did not have immunity from the personal injury suit under its gaming compact, reversing a lower court decision to dismiss the case. According to court records, plaintiff Jeremiah Sipp was making a delivery to the tribe's Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino in...

