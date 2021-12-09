House Passes Bill Putting Land In Trust For California Tribe

By Ben Kochman (December 9, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would put 2,500 acres of Southern California forest into trust for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, reducing the region's unusual checkerboard-shaped land ownership pattern. The unanimously passed legislation, which has a companion bill pending in the U.S. Senate, is part of a larger effort to consolidate a swath of land within the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, near Palm Springs, under tribe ownership, said Agua Caliente leaders and the bill's sponsor, Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif. Agua Caliente leaders have been working for decades to consolidate ownership of portions of...

