Biden Urges 5th Circ. To Restore DACA

By Alyssa Aquino (December 9, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Biden administration urged the Fifth Circuit to restore an Obama-era deportation relief program that a Texas judge barred new applicants from accessing, saying the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security was empowered to shield young immigrants from removal. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other top U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials panned U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling invalidating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in their bid to overturn a permanent injunction blocking them from approving new applicants for the program. DACA, which provides deportation relief and work authorization to 600,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, is...

