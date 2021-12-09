Mixed Jury Verdict Nets Nomadix $4M In IP Royalties Fight

By Craig Clough (December 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A California federal jury awarded Nomadix $6.5 million Wednesday on its claims that rival Guest-Tek shorted it on a 2010 royalties agreement to use patents that help connect hotel guests to internet services, while also awarding Guest-Tek $2.5 million after finding Nomadix breached a separate 2014 agreement. Nomadix came out ahead $4 million in the verdict, with the jury also declining to decide on the validity of the family of patents that Guest-Tek allegedly agreed to pay a licensing fee for when it resolved Nomadix's earlier 2010 infringement suit. At the trial, Nomadix alleged that Guest-Tek almost immediately started to cheat...

