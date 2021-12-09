11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Marriott Timeshare Owners' Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 9, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of timeshare owners' proposed class action claiming Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. duped them into buying invalid real estate deals, agreeing that the points-based ownership structure doesn't run afoul of Florida property law. In a 44-page per curiam unpublished opinion, the Eleventh Circuit refused to revive Anthony and Beth Lennen's suit alleging that the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations Trust Points Program, known as the MVC Trust, violates Florida law. The owners alleged the program claims to provide a real property interest even though there's no actual property interest involved. But the two circuit judges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS