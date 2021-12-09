Subway Slams 'Shifting' Claims In Tuna Sandwiches Suit

By Mike Curley (December 9, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Subway Restaurants Inc. is urging a California federal court to finally throw out a suit alleging that it misleads consumers about the tuna in its sandwiches, saying the "constant shifting" nature of the plaintiffs' claims shows that they don't have a leg to stand on. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, the sandwich company said the latest amended complaint filed by plaintiffs Nilima Amin and Karen Dhanowa reasserts allegations they'd previously dropped, while also failing to show how they were misled by any representations that Subway allegedly made. According to the motion, the second amended complaint and its allegations are...

