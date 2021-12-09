3 Railroads Suspend Vax Mandates After Judge Blocks Rule

By Beverly Banks (December 9, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Union Pacific, BNSF Railway and Norfolk Southern Railway said Thursday that they were temporarily suspending their vaccine requirements for employees after a Georgia federal judge blocked the inoculation mandate for federal contractors from going into effect. A Union Pacific spokesperson said in a statement to Law360 that the company is complying with U.S District Judge R. Stan Baker's ruling on Tuesday that granted a nationwide injunction against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors. "After reviewing the Georgia district court's Dec. 7 ruling, Union Pacific is still encouraging employees to report their vaccination status and get vaccinated," the spokesperson said....

