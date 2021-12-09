No Reconsideration Of Dismissal In DePuy Hip Implant Suit

By Mike Curley (December 9, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has refused to reconsider his decision to throw out claims against DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. in a patient's suit alleging that components it manufactured for a hip implant were defective, saying the patient's arguments are either rehashes of arguments the court already rejected, or cannot be brought up in a reconsideration. In an order filed Wednesday, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected Jodi Rouviere's bid to undo a summary judgment order from September that tossed her claims against DePuy, as she hasn't put forth any new evidence...

