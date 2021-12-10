Insurer Fights Seattle Hotel's 9th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (December 10, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- An Allianz unit urged the Ninth Circuit to keep intact its COVID-19 coverage win, arguing the Thompson Seattle Hotel didn't suffer an insurable physical loss because it is in just as good of shape now as it was before the pandemic. In a reply Wednesday to First and Stewart Hotel Owner LLC's opening brief in November, Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. argued that it is common sense that the coronavirus didn't cause a tangible loss. "First and Stewart makes no allegation that its hotel or any covered personal property was broken, torn, dented, discolored, or destroyed by COVID-19 or any government restriction,"...

