Bar Owners Lose Bid For COVID-19 Coverage In Georgia Case

By Hope Patti (December 10, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge threw out a bar operator's proposed class action seeking to force Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to pay for its pandemic-related losses, dooming one of the final pending COVID-19 insurance disputes in the Peach State. In one of the final pending COVID-19 insurance disputes in the Peach State, a Georgia federal judge dismissed a class action filed by a pair of bar and restaurant owners due to the plaintiffs' failure to establish direct physical losses of or damages to their properties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) U.S. District Judge William M....

