Univ. Fights To Keep Alive TM Suit Over Fired Coach's Tweet

By Ivan Moreno (December 10, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- An Illinois university suing its fired baseball coach for trademark infringement over his alleged unauthorized use of an official Twitter account told a federal judge the lawsuit should proceed, saying Thursday the incident drove away prospective students and decreased donations to the school. In a filing opposing Rocco Mossuto's request to dismiss the lawsuit, Chicago's Saint Xavier University disagreed with the ex-coach's argument that the allegedly disparaging tweet was merely an opinion on his termination, not commercial speech covered by the Lanham Act. The university said Mossuto's tweets are trademark infringement because he was not authorized to use the baseball team's...

