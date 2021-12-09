Supreme Court Urged To Reverse Warhol Copyright Ruling

By Tiffany Hu (December 9, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- A copyright battle over a decades-old series of Andy Warhol prints of music legend Prince has reached the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, with Warhol's foundation arguing that the high court has "repeatedly made clear" that a work can be transformative when it conveys a different meaning from the preexisting work. In a petition for review filed Thursday, the Andy Warhol Foundation urged the justices to take up its appeal of the Second Circuit's ruling that Warhol's work was not a "transformative" fair use of a copyrighted photograph of Prince by Lynn Goldsmith. Warhol's work retained the "essential elements of...

