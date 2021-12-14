Product Liability Risks Cannabis Companies Must Consider

By David Kerschner and Aaron Levine (December 14, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- On Nov. 15, the States Reform Act was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill that seeks to remove marijuana from Schedule I status under the Controlled Substances Act. This bill follows several others, including the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act[1] and the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act,[2] which were previously approved by the House. There is little doubt that the popularity of cannabis and CBD products is growing, and some lawmakers are now looking to decrease cannabis regulation at the federal level and expand access. Indeed, a 2019 Gallup survey found that 14% of U.S. adults...

