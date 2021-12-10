Ga. Law Firm Says Atty Still Not Cooperating Despite Jail Time

By Morgan Conley (December 10, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- An Atlanta lawyer, who already served a five day jail stint for refusing to be deposed in a prolonged civil dispute over his claim to a cut of an $11 million wrongful death suit verdict, is still refusing to be interviewed by opposing counsel, a Georgia federal court has been told. In yet another motion for sanctions against Atlanta lawyer Rogers L. Hicks, law firm Piasta Newbern Walker LLC and Hicks' grandnephew, Pissarro Wright, asked Fulton County Judge John R. Mather Thursday to again hold Hicks in civil contempt and have him incarcerated at the local jail "until he agrees to...

