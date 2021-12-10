7th Circ. Deals Policyholders 'Body Blow' In Virus Ruling

By Eli Flesch (December 10, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois dental practice and a hotel operator are among a group of policyholders not entitled to coverage for pandemic losses, the Seventh Circuit said in a major ruling from what is now the fifth appeals court to side with insurers in a pandemic coverage suit. Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, described the decisions in favor of the insurance company as a significant body blow. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A three-judge panel said Thursday that Sandy Point Dental and the Bend Hotel Development Co. weren't able to show that the presence of the coronavirus caused any physical alteration to their properties,...

