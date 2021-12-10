Payday Lenders Hit With Racketeering Suit in Ill.

By Victoria McKenzie (December 10, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Chicago resident has filed a proposed racketeering class action against a group of online lenders that allegedly used a Wisconsin tribe as a front to avoid prosecution for a predatory high-interest loan scheme. In a complaint filed Thursday in Illinois federal court, Tyanna Qualls took aim at a ring of LLCs — including LDF Holdings, Anong LLC and Availblue — purportedly owned by a Wisconsin tribe called the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. According to Qualls, the LLCs are no more tribal than their non-Native, out-of-state beneficiaries: Jesse Phillips Lorenzo, Mark Koetting, and debt collector Rick...

