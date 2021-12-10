Enviros Sue Montana Ski Resort For Pollution In Gallatin River

By Joyce Hanson (December 10, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have sued a large private mountain ski resort in federal court for allegedly dumping nitrates into the Gallatin River in Montana, claiming that Yellowstone Mountain Club LLC has violated the Clean Water Act by dumping the pollutants without a permit. The Clean Water Act forbids any addition of pollutants to navigable waters without a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, yet the members-only Yellowstone Club has directly discharged nitrogen pollution into the south fork of the Gallatin River's west fork without an NPDES permit, according to the complaint filed Thursday by the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin...

