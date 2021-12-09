Men Don't Lose Out In 'Women on Boards' Law, Prof Testifies

By Craig Clough (December 9, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- A University of Michigan professor told a Los Angeles judge during a bench trial Thursday that a California law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards will help end discrimination against women at the upper corporate level and is not discriminatory against men. Cindy A. Schipani, a professor of business administration and business law at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, spent her second day on the stand as an expert witness on corporate governance for the state and insisted that Senate Bill 826, known as the "Women on Boards" law, will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS