Taylor Swift Loses Bid For Quick Win In 'Shake It Off' Fight

By Hailey Konnath (December 9, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused on Thursday to ax a copyright battle over Taylor Swift's hit single "Shake It Off," finding that the singer hadn't shown that there aren't any genuine issues of triable fact and teeing up the four-year-long dispute to head to a jury trial. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald denied Swift's motion for summary judgment on the suit, in which songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler accuse Swift of cribbing lines from her chart-topping 2014 single from the 3LW song "Playas Gon' Play" that was a hit on R&B radio in 2001. "Although defendants have made a strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS